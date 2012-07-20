MultiDyne to unveil SilverBack-II with JUICE at IBC2012

MultiDyne will unveil its new SilverBack-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11, in Amsterdam.

Leveraging the system's robust power supply, users can seamlessly operate both the SilverBack-II transceiver and the camera that it is attached to at distances up to 984ft, without requiring local power or batteries.

Over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable, SilverBack-II with JUICE transmits any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally and power, making it well suited for news, sports, ENG, D-SNG, OB and multicamera studio applications.

The JUICE power supply can be built into the base station's 1RU frame or housed separately. When built into the unit, it enables simple plug-and-play operation and delivery of up to 100W of power to 984ft. When used externally, the system increases a user's flexibility with regards to where the power can be located, enabling a wider range of cabling topologies and transmission distances to be realized.

See MultiDyne at IBC2012 Stand 9.A06.