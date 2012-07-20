MultiDyne to unveil SilverBack-II with JUICE at IBC2012
MultiDyne will unveil its new SilverBack-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system at IBC2012, Sept. 7-11, in Amsterdam.
Leveraging the system's robust power supply, users can seamlessly operate both the SilverBack-II transceiver and the camera that it is attached to at distances up to 984ft, without requiring local power or batteries.
Over a single hybrid copper and fiber cable, SilverBack-II with JUICE transmits any camera signal, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally and power, making it well suited for news, sports, ENG, D-SNG, OB and multicamera studio applications.
The JUICE power supply can be built into the base station's 1RU frame or housed separately. When built into the unit, it enables simple plug-and-play operation and delivery of up to 100W of power to 984ft. When used externally, the system increases a user's flexibility with regards to where the power can be located, enabling a wider range of cabling topologies and transmission distances to be realized.
See MultiDyne at IBC2012 Stand 9.A06.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox