Mohu Announces New Filtered Antenna Preamp
Last week Mohu announced release of the Jolt antenna amplifier. The new antenna amplifier uses what Mohu calls “CleanPeak Filter” technology, allowing it to reject “troublesome high-power cellular and FM signals.” It has a gain of 15 dB across the TV bands and operates on five volts, which can either via a USB connector or an AC “power cube”.
A very limited set of specifications is available on the Mohu website. The Jolt's noise-figure is not mentioned, but Mohu says it is “Like no other amplifier on the market.” The Website showed a reduced price of $60.
If you want a Mohu Leaf with an integrated Jolt amplifier, it’s available in the Leaf Ultimate antenna, with a posted price of $90. While the antenna is optimized for UHF, it can still receive VHF signals, but with reduced performance.
