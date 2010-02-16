Metatron, Global Broadcasting jointly deliver mobile TV

Metatron has partnered with Los Angeles’ Global Broadcasting to bring thousands of hours of exclusive TV content to the iPhone and Android mobile platforms, including:

America Unleashed, featuring kids, talk, news, sports, cooking and lifestyle programming;

Total Hip Hop Television, featuring youth culture, lifestyle, fashion, talk and hip hop music;

Indie Sports and Games, featuring independent U.S. sports leagues including college football and hockey, outdoor sports like fishing, golf and boating, video games and late-night comedy block targeting 18-34-year-old men;

Travel, Home and Garden, featuring travel, lifestyle, cooking and American home design programming;

News and Finance, featuring national and international news, weather and finance programming;

Indie Pix and Classics Feature films, featuring indie and classic documentaries and shorts; and

Faith Lifestyle, featuring inspirational, motivational talk, music and kids shows from all faiths.

"Global Broadcasting shows are seen by 10 million cable customers in Western and Eastern Europe and Scandinavia and via satellite in the UK, France, Spain, Italy and Poland. We hope to leverage this distribution to drive these customers to our mobile content as well as bring this hot content to a completely new audience," said Joe Riehl, Metatron CEO.