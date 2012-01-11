MCV racks up successes on way to bright mobile DTV future

2012 will be the year of mobile DTV. That’s the view of Erik Moreno, who along with Salil Dalvi, senior VP for Mobile Platform Development at NBC Universal, is co-general manager of the Mobile Content Venture.

Moreno, who is senior VP, Corporate Development, for the Fox Networks Group, is in Las Vegas at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show. He’s there touting two recent, major accomplishments that may, in fact, make his forecast for 2012 a reality.

Last week, the Mobile Content Venture announced that MetroPCS, the fifth largest wireless provider in the nation, would begin offering later this year a Samsung smartphone equipped with the Dyle consumer interface and a mobile DTV receiver.

Then, on the eve of the show, MCV announced a collaboration with a familiar consumer electronics company, Belkin, to bring accessories to markets to let the owners of existing wireless devices, like iPads and iPhones, to begin receiving mobile DTV. At CES, MCV and Belkin are showing one such prototype.

In this podcast interview, Moreno discusses these developments and where mobile DTV is headed.