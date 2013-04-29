Maui’s Akakū signs LiveU

LiveU has signed a long-term agreement with Akakū: Maui Community Television in Maui to provide its live, video-over-cellular transmission technology to help power the non-profit organization’s ability to transmit live from Maui. Akakū’s purchase of LiveU’s LU70 and LU-Smart Mobile App Solution provides Akakū viewers with live, on-air and online news, meetings and event coverage.

The cost and time it takes to ship a satellite truck from Honolulu, as well as the varied terrain of the island, makes it nearly impossible to broadcast live from events taking place on Maui. LiveU’s technology provides Akakū with a dependable, portable solution that allows it to provide broadcast-quality video to its own viewers, to stations on the other Hawaiian Islands, or to a national TV network thousands of miles away seeking a live shot from Maui. Now that Akakū can offer pro-grade production and uplink from Maui to LiveU's existing global customer base, it expects to generate revenue for its community broadcast station.

Akakū: Maui Community Television is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, dedicated to empowering its community’s voice through access to media. Akakū cablecasts content created by the community for the community on Oceanic Time Warner Channels 53, 54 and 55 and streams on the Internet.

LiveU’s flagship LU70 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.

LiveU’s LU-Smart Mobile App Solution brings bonded transmission to mobile phones and tablets (iOS and Android devices), increasing overall bandwidth by combining Wi-Fi and cellular networks to reach optimal video quality. LiveU has recently unveiled its new patent-pending Smart Grip device in a handheld monopod. This device holds a chargeable battery and MiFi channel (or any other mobile hotspot) that is bonded together with the smartphone’s internal 3G/4G connection to combine two cellular connections beyond the smartphone, boosting live video transmission time, quality, reliability and performance.