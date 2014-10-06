LStelecom AG's TV Bands Database System Approved

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) granted approval for LStelcom AG to operate its “TV bands database system” and provide service to the public.



LStelecom is offering the service through https://www.whitespaceforus.com. Through the web site, users can view channel availability and register protected entities, such as unlicensed low power auxiliaries (wireless microphones, for examples), MVPD receive sites, including temporary BAS operations.



The FCC Public Notice (DA 14-1427) has additional details on the grant and information on the operation of TV bands database systems.

