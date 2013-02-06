LiveU to feature bonded 3G/4G uplink solutions at NAB Show

LiveU will demonstrate its complete range of bonded 3G/4G uplink solutions for broadcast and online media at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11.

Based on the fourth-generation of LiveU’s technology, the company’s portfolio includes a wide choice of devices, including:

Professional-grade LU70 backpack, with its proprietary internal and external antenna arrays for extra-strong resiliency and sub-second latency;

Handheld, lightweight LU40 device, weighing less than 1.5lbs, with its internal antenna and new live newsgathering features;

LU-Smart mobile app (iPhone/iPad) solutions, bringing bonded transmission to mobile phones and tablets;

LU-Lite laptop solution, enabling fast and reliable file transfer and live video via the laptop; and

LiveU Xtender external antenna for extra-strong resiliency in extreme scenarios.



All LiveU products are incorporated into the LiveU ecosystem via the company’s LiveU Total unified management platform. LiveU and Panasonic also will showcase their fully integrated live camera solution.