LipSync Post invests in Blackmagic Design Videohub

As part of LipSync Post’s recent investment program, the full-service post-production facility has installed a Blackmagic Videohub 288 routing switcher to connect and manage the increasing amount of post-production equipment, including LipSync’s recently purchased Baselight grading suites.

Rick White, Head of CMR, LipSync Post, said with 288 I/O the Videohub will cope well as LipSync continues to grow.

The new integrated multiformat router connects all the machines, monitors and projectors throughout LipSync’s main Wardour Street building. Switching is operated via software on a computer in each room, enabling the system to be customized locally. It also offers machine control, which enables easier operation.