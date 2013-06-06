Lawo adds new features to V__pro8 video processor

Lawo has announced that its V__pro8 video processor has received several significant new features. As the company’s first video processing system, the new features of software version 1.0.4 add even more power to the system.

Among the new enhancements to the V__pro8 is the ability to handle 2x surround downmix (downfold) engines per SDI output. With this new capability, users can create stereo downmixes from 5.1 or 7.1 discrete surround audio tracks and embed these on the outgoing SDI so that stereo audio is always present along with the discrete surround audio channels. The ability to have mix stems plus stereo audio travelling together provides engineers with greater convenience.

The ability to monitor embedded audio via MADI has also been added. While feeding MADI to an audio mixing console, users can now listen to/monitor each outgoing embedded audio channel on various SDI outputs.

The new software also adds level adjustment (-60dB - +12dB) for the audio outputs. With this new capability, users are able to adapt the audio levels according to specific user reference level requirements.

Engineers will certainly appreciate the V__pro8’s new Dolby E aligner function. This new capability provides automatic alignment of Dolby E audio signals within the allowed guard band in SD/HD environments — providing click-free/seamless audio during video switching.

Software version 1.0.4 for the Lawo V__pro8 is available now. For further information on obtaining the new software, please contact Lawo North America at (888) 810-4468.

About the Lawo V__pro8

The Lawo V__pro8(read “V-Line pro8”) is a powerful video processor and the perfect tool for interconnecting signals of different video formats, as well as between audio and video. High quality up/down/cross format conversion, color correction plus embedding and de-embedding makes the V__pro8 compact and powerful. Modern high density audio connections including RAVENNA and MADI provide video-to-audio bridges within the studio infrastructure while a modern GUI based on HTML5 facilitates intuitive operation.