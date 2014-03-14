Kymeta Demos Metamaterials-Based Antenna at Sat Show

Kymeta's metamaterials based Ka-band satellite antenna is getting closer to becoming a commercial reality.

Kymeta demonstrated its antenna this week at Satellite 2014 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. "Last year we showed concepts and models," said Vern Fotheringham, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Kymeta. "This year we show working antennas. We are collaborating with the satellite industry to build products and solutions for mobile, transportable and fixed communications, and expect to have demonstration units for testing as early as second half of 2014."

The demonstration consists of a Kymeta antenna using its electronic beam steering to track a moving satellite model transmitting an HDTV signal. "I am truly excited to show the satellite industry that our technology is working," said Dr. Nathan Kundtz, founder, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Kymeta. "Kymeta’s electronic beam steering capabilities will open a range of new mobility solutions in aviation, maritime and automobile markets, and the technology is also a good fit for spacecraft antenna solutions."