Jampro Antennas meets digital deadline for Jamaica's CVM TV

Jampro Antennas, Inc. has announced the award and very quick delivery of a television antenna system to Jamaica’s CVM TV, for its Marley Hill site. CVM TV, on-air since early 1993, enjoys a 49-percent market share and broadcasts a full 24 hours per day of news, sports and entertainment programming.

Jampro successfully met a tight schedule to supply a model JHD LV2 Band I Panel Antenna. The horizontally polarized half-wave antenna, available in spaced dual or single dipole configuration, offers excellent bandwidth and VSWR performance via its pressurized feed system & stainless steel dipoles.