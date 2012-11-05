iStreamPlanet Debuted Comprehensive Cloud-Based Live Video Platform at Streaming Media West 2012

iStreamPlanet recently announced Aventus, its new cloud-based, comprehensive automated, video workflow platform for delivering live events and live linear channels online, at Streaming Media West 2012.

Aventus addressed the challenges of streaming live events and live-linear channels online to multiple platforms and devices by moving the workflow from hardware-dependent infrastructure to software- and cloud-based infrastructure.

Built from the ground up for the cloud, the platform leverages virtual machines for every step in the live-video delivery workflow, from scheduling, quality control, media processing, content protection, to publishing to any number of designated publish locations, with telemetry that provides real-time insights across the entire workflow. The result is a flexible resource optimized for both performance and cost, which content holders, aggregators, and distributors can call upon as needed to stream live video, regardless of the size of the audience or the number of formats or publishing outlets required.