INRIX announces set of media applications that deliver traffic and travel news faster and at lower cost

INRIX announced the availability of a turn-key set of applications for media that deliver traffic and travel news in less time and significantly lower cost than traditional methods.

The INRIX Digital Media Suite provides reporters with a set of easy to use tools and traffic information content that goes beyond typical drive-time traffic conditions to help drivers avoid frustrating delays with unique insight into traffic conditions on all major highways and local roads including the day's current and expected traffic hotspots and travel times for key routes.

“This opens up a whole new market for traffic reporting,” said Nick Simmons, Vice President and General Manager of Media, INRIX. “For the first time, local media have access to turnkey, professional services that deliver valuable information and inventory with just a few clicks.”

The INRIX Digital Media Suite consists of radio and TV applications offering journalists, robust yet simple to use “drag and drop” traffic report creation and editing tools. By reducing the time taken to gather traffic information, breaking travel news can be broadcast in a matter of minutes. Through intuitive web-based user interfaces, the INRIX TV and Radio Apps eliminates the time journalists spend scouring multiple sites offering them a complete picture of traffic conditions for their broadcasts that includes traffic speeds and travel times, detailed real-time traffic maps, alerts to delays caused by accidents and other incidents as well as eyewitness reports from Twitter and Facebook. Unlike legacy traffic systems requiring stations to buy expensive hardware that is extremely difficult to scale, INRIX TV and INRIX Radio can be activated immediately and scaled to connect with other devices, production facilities or desired coverage areas.

INRIX TV: The only traffic reporting app designed exclusively for television news, INRIX TV is a news gathering and reporting tool that connects to any playout system to create visually compelling and highly accurate traffic news reports. Whether reporting from the studio or the scene of a major incident, INRIX TV provides reporters with immediate insight into not just what drivers can expect on the daily commute but the traffic impacts of a major storm, accident or sporting event. The app makes delivering the day’s traffic news as easy as creating an iMovie film – once reporters have built a report template within INRIX TV, content automatically populates, enabling them to create reports in a matter of minutes. The app includes direct output capabilities to mixing desks, as well as social components that help integrate eyewitness reports via social media directly into news broadcasts. Initially available in the U.S., U.K. and Canada, INRIX TV will be available for download from the Apple App Store mid-year.

