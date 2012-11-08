Ikegami shows HD cameras, monitors at CCW 2012

Ikegami will be exhibiting a range of systems at Content and Communications World 2012 (CCW). CCW will be held Nov. 14-15 at the Javits Convention Center, New York City.

Displaying in the HD World section of CCW, Ikegami will be showing a number of products that provide exceptional HD picture quality, superior performance and convenient features. Systems on display include:

The Ikegami HDK-97C, the latest addition to the company’s Unicam line of HD cameras featuring 3G-SDI and multiformat HD performance. The HDK-97C employs 2.5-megapixel 2/3in CMOS image sensors, which achieve HDTV video with horizontal resolution of 1000TVL, SNR of 60dB or more and sensitivity of F11. The camera supports a number of native HDTV formats including 1080i/59.94, 1080i/50, 720p/59.94, 720p/50, 1080p/29.97, 1080p/23.98 and 1080p/25 (some formats are optional). The HDK-97C also supports 3G formats: 1080p/59.94 4:2:2, 1080p/50 4:2:2, 1080i/59.94 4:4:4 and 1080i/50 4:4:4.

With a docking style camera body, either an FA (Fiber Adaptor) or TA (Triax Adaptor) can be mounted on the Ikegami HDK-97C, depending on the use. Low profile and low weight improve the maneuverability for shoulder use.

Additional features include 2x slow-motion (1080i 119.88 / 100Hz) — switchable for live and slow-motion picture within one camera, the Ikegami HDK-97C makes it possible to get slow-motion pictures without changing the camera position via this option. When the camera is operating in a conventional 1.5G format, a second 1.5G video from an external source can be transmitted to the CCU as a video trunk channel, which is particularly useful for POV or 3-D applications because it reduces the number cables that need to be run. As well, two HD-SDI signals (1.5G) and two SDTV signals are transmitted from CCU to camera head for VF Return, prompter, and external monitor use.

The Ikegami HDK-55 is the most affordable member of the Unicam HD camera series and uses 1080i 2.3-megapixel AIT CCDs. New features include Quick EZ Focus and chromatic aberration correction, and like the other portable cameras in the Unicam HD series, the HDK-55 is a compact low-profile camera head with docking adaptors for fiber or triax cable use.

For HD monitoring, the company’s offerings include the "50 Series" high-class displays and "04 Series" of economical displays, which were joined in 2012 by the compact new HLM-907WR 9in high-resolution LED-backlit LCD panel, which is equally suited for rackmount or portable applications.

Other Ikegami space-saving and affordable HD flat-panel LCD monitors range from the cost-effective "04 Series" HLM-904WR and HLM-1704WR multiformat 9in and 17in models, to the "50 Series" multiformat HD monitors providing wide critical viewing angles, built-in vector and waveform monitoring, and full 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Ikegami’s "50" Series monitors include the HLM-3250W (32in), HLM-2450WB (24in) and HLM-1750WR (17in) models, all of which feature accurate color and gamma reproduction, embedded audio-level metering, time code reader display and optional 3G-SDI inputs.