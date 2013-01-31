Hiltron to unveil HMAT-IOT satellite antenna mount at CABSAT 2013

Hiltron will introduce the HMAM-IOT advanced satellite antenna mount and the HCS4 satellite communication controller at CABSAT 2013 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 12-14.

The company also will make the Middle East debut of the HMCS D-SNG satellite-link monitor and control system at CABSAT 2013.

The HMAM-IOT incorporates inclined-orbit tracking. To conserve guidance propellant, older satellites are allowed to drift further from their nominal target position. Operators therefore offer greatly reduced transponder capacity pricing. The HMAM-IOT's advanced tracking capabilities enable the antenna to follow these variations in position.





The Hiltron Control System version 4 (HCS4) is a versatile controller with a wide range of applications in satellite communication. It allows easy switchover between main and backup devices, such as downconverters, high-power amplifiers, waveguide switching systems, MPEG digital video broadcast encoders/modulators and integrated receiver/decoders.