Harris introduces SFP6800+D at IBC2012

At IBC2012, Harris Broadcast Communications introduced part of its range of 6800+ core processing solutions, the SFP6800+D. The processing module supports up to 60 channels in a 2RU design, and can function as a fiber transmitter or receiver — supporting both digital and analog signals — and configurations for multiple optical paths.

It also includes six small form-factor pluggable (SFP) cages that support coax, HDMI/DVI and baseband encoding/decoding.

The 12 x 12 router matrix increases distribution options, allowing broadcasters to transport different channels to different destinations, as opposed to strict point-to-point connections. The built-in routing capability also supports redundant transport architectures, with signal monitoring and switching from main to backup channels across all six SFP cages.