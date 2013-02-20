Harris Broadcast unveils end-to-end support for new ATSC standards

Harris Broadcast has begun shipping solutions compliant with the new ATSC standards for transmitter synchronization, ensuring broadcasters have an all-in-one terrestrial and mobile platform to improve OTA signal coverage and maximize viewing audiences.

The ATSC A/110: 2011 specification provides the standards-based solution for ATSC broadcasters to enable single-frequency networks (SFN). This allows broadcasters to synchronize OTA content across mobile DTV systems and distributed transmission networks that use multiple low-power transmitters within a broadcast market.

Harris Broadcast enables the solution within its Apex M2X exciter and Synchrony MNA single-frequency

network adapter, offering full compliance. The systems can be used in any Apex M2X-enabled transmitter, including all Harris Broadcast Maxiva UHF and Platinum VHF models. Existing Harris Broadcast transmission customers can deploy field upgrades through software downloads from the Harris Broadcast Service Portal.

See Harris at 2013 NAB booth N2503.