Harmonic transcoding portfolio powers Zon's multiscreen services

Portuguese cable and satellite provider ZON has chosen Harmonic's portfolio of transcoding systems to enable a range of new multiscreen services being offered on ZON Online.

Harmonic ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoders — managed by the Harmonic WFS file-based workflow system — and high-density ProStream 4000 real-time transcoders are now providing ZON subscribers with access to high-quality, live streaming television, and video-on-demand (VOD) services on TVs, PCs, tablets and other IP-connected devices.

ZON VOD services are powered by Harmonic ProMedia Carbon transcoders, which provide SD/HD conversion, PAL/NTSC conversion, logo insertion, color space conversion, color correction and closed-captions extraction. ZON's multinode ProMedia Carbon transcoding farm is integrated with Microsoft PlayReady DRM.

Harmonic's file-based WFS controls the ProMedia Carbon transcoding farm by providing automated processing of high-volume transcoding tasks, failover support, and other tasks.