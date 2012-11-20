HARMAN welcomes back Robert Habersaat

HARMAN’s Studer division recently welcomed back Robert Habersaat. After serving for seven years as Head of Broadcast Sales for Dr. W.A.Gunther, a Swiss company specializing in the distribution of audio products, Habersaat is returning to Studer, the company he joined in 1996.

"Studer has been the continuous thread running through my entire career; as a customer, distribution partner and as a staff member of the team," Habersaat said. I am very proud to return and contribute to one of the best companies in the professional audio industry."

Studer General Manager Bruno Hochstrasser added, "To have Robert return to the Studer family gives me a great deal of satisfaction. He is a wonderful individual with a lot of professional expertise in the broadcast business and most of all Robert is a loyal and very hard working team player always putting the business and our clients' interests first. I am looking forward to working with Robert again and a bright Studer future."