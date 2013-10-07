GoPro releases HERO3+

GoPro has a new HERO3+ line of compact POV cameras, featuring a 20 percent smaller and lighter design and 30 percent better battery life than previous models. These upgrades combine with an improved lens and new video capture modes. Several new mounting accessories are also available that further facilitates an immersive image capture experience.

The company said an average of three GoPro “tagged” videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute, and GoPro is used by the world’s leading production companies to help produce some of today’s most engaging film and television content. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recently awarded the HERO3 camera an Emmy for its contributions to filmmaking and television production.

“We have used GoPro cameras in some of our biggest productions, like 'Survivor' and 'The Bible,'” said Mark Burnett, the award-winning producer. “GoPro has allowed us to capture and share fascinating new perspectives that previously weren’t possible or were too costly, which in the end makes for better story telling,”

The new GoPro model also features SuperView, which enables immersive wide-angle video. Four times faster Wi-Fi is available for quicker transfer and playback of photos and videos from the HERO3+ camera to mobile devices when using the GoPro App. Auto low light mode intelligently adjusts frame rate for varying lighting conditions.

There are also new mounts and accessories or the compact POV camera. They include the Jaws Flex Clamp Mount, a quick way to clamp aGoPro camera to a variety of objects; the Junior Chest Harness, a smaller version of the adult-sized Chest Harness; and a new Headstrap and QuickClip.

GoPro’s new Studio 2.0 makes it easy to edit and share videos. New to Studio 2.0 are GoPro Edit Templates, customizable templates of some of GoPro’s best videos made available for free to users. It’s as easy as picking out a GoPro video the user likes and dropping in one’s own GoPro clips into the pre-made edit template.

Studio 2.0 features simple to use storyboard-based video editing software for Windows or Mac and manually created video with transitions, titles and a soundtrack.