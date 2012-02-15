Global company adopts Pilat Media's MediaPro airtime sales system across Europe

Pilat Media Global has announced that a prominent global media and entertainment company has gone live with its MediaPro airtime sales solution. The company rolled out MediaPro most recently to its Spain division, joining its Benelux offices and London headquarters that coordinates its central and eastern Europe ad sales operations. MediaPro will eventually be used in nine regions across Europe for planning and managing inventory, pricing strategies and sales bookings for all commercial airtime.

The media and entertainment company's move to MediaPro is a significant step in its efforts to standardize all of its European operations on a single advertising sales platform, with the goal of having centralized reporting and a unified view into sales activities across all of the territories — while at the same time addressing the variations of the local sales markets.