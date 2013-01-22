German facilities provider outfits new OB unit with Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras

German broadcast facilities company _wige SOLUTIONS is equipping its new PU3 mid-sized OB production unit with Hitachi cameras.

The _wige SOLUTIONS PU3 mid-sized OB production unit provides fan TV coverage at nearly all soccer matches played by both men’s and women’s German soccer teams with Hitachi SK-HD1000 cameras.

The new truck carries up to eight SK-HD1000 cameras with fiber transmission. Unit 3 is designed to provide additional coverage at major sporting events — adding interviews and tailored coverage to the main sports action.

The vehicle provides coverage of major motor sports and is also well-suited to video production associated with large corporate events.

One of the key requirements for its sports applications is the ability to provide high-quality HD images in variable lighting conditions, including areas away from the pitch used for interviews. The Hitachi SK-HD1000 camera offers a superior signal-to-noise performance, meaning it produces high-quality images even in low-light conditions. The cameras are equipped for fiber transmission, as well as a true digital triax system and low-delay wireless operating systems.