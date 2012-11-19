Genelec releases SpeakerAngle app for Android

You all have iPhones, I know, but I love my Android Razr! I also like to have my studio monitors properly positioned, so I appreciate that Genelec has now released a version of SpeakerAngle to supplement an earlier iOS release.

SpeakerAngle is the first digital tool that allows anyone to correctly set and match the angling ("toe-in") of both stereo and 7.1 surround sound speakers, helping to ensure optimum audio fidelity. Easy and intuitive to use, SpeakerAngle was co-developed by Genelec and AudioApps (a new mobile apps company founded by industry veteran Howard Massey).

In the app, dedicated onscreen speaker icons move as the actual speaker is rotated, while number boxes below each speaker icon continuously display the angle of the speaker. The number boxes also change color to let users know when their speaker is angled within industry recommendations, and when it is angled to the same degree as the other one in the pair (i.e. left and right in stereo systems; front left/front right, rear left/rear right and side left/side right in 7.1 surround systems). Detailed information screens provide a tutorial on speaker angling, as well as step-by-step instructions for using SpeakerAngle.

For more information, visit www.genelecusa.com/.