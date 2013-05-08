FCC workshop to examine compliance issues for tower construction

The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau next week will hold a workshop on the environmental compliance process required for the construction of all new communications towers and for the collocation of communications equipment on other structures.

The educational event will take place Tuesday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT) in the Commission Meeting Room at FCC Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The focus of the workshop will be the needs of public safety, transportation and utility licensees.

At the workshop, expert staff will provide guidance to licensees, those who construct communications facilities for licensees, and their consultants on:

the environmental notification process for Antenna Structure Registration

National Environmental Policy Act compliance

Endangered Species Act compliance

National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 compliance under the Nationwide Programmatic Agreement for Review of Effects on Historic Properties for Certain Undertakings Approved by the FCC.

Topics to be discussed include the FCC’s expectations for the submittal of documentation to the FCC, State Historic Preservation Offices and to Indian Tribes.

The public is invited to attend the workshop. Attendees should arrive about 30 minutes prior to the start of the workshop to allow time for security screening. The agency is encouraging people who wish to attend to pre-register.