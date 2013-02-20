FCC sets April 1 deadline for TV Pickup station receive site filing

All licensees of TV Pickup stations in the 7GHz and 13GHz bands must register their stationary receive sites beginning April 1, the FCC announced Feb. 5.

In a public notice released by the Broadband Division of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, the agency said the registration must be done using the commission’s Universal Licensing System for the receive sites of TV Pickup stations in the 6875MHz to 7125MHz and 12700MHz to 13200MHz bands.

In August 2011, the commission said it would allow the Fixed Service to share these bands being used by Broadcast Auxiliary Service (BAS) and Cable TV Relay Service (CARS). It also required TV Pickup station licensees in the band to register their receive sites. However, the requirement to register the receive sites could not take effect until it received approval from the Office of Management and Budget per the Paperwork Reduction Act. OMB recently approved the collection of information, prompting the FCC notice.

The notice details the filing procedure, including where to file online using the agency's electronic filing website.

When completing the receive site location filing, the website will request other information, including receiver antenna maker, receive model number, height to center of RX antenna AGL(above ground level), receiver antenna beamwidth and receiver antenna gain.

In the notice, the FCC noted that between now and the filing deadline it will waive the normal $150 fee charged to TV Pickup licensees in the 7GHz and 13GHz bands who modify their licenses as long as the only modification is related to adding the receive sites. Other requests for other modifications will trigger the fee requirement.