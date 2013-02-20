FCC seeks member nominations for Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council

The FCC said Feb. 12 that it is looking for nominations for the fourth edition of its Communications Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC), which will get to work in March.

The council offers guidance to the commission and recommends how the FCC can advance the reliability of the nation’s communications infrastructure.

According to the FCC, nominations and expressions of interest from individuals seeking to be on the council are due no later than March 20. The charter of the current CSRIC expires March 18, the commission said.

The FCC spelled out in its notice announcing the opening of nominations the procedures to be used in submitting them.

The FCC is seeking members of the council from federal, state, tribal and local government agencies and organizations; organizations representing users of communications systems, including the Internet; and other private-sector organizations.

More specifically, the commission is seeking the nomination of or expression of interest from those with expertise in communications issues from state, tribal and/or local government agencies, organizations and communications, and/or homeland security expertise from federal agencies.

It also is looking for:

Radio and TV broadcasters;

Cable TV operators and MVPDs;

Satellite communications providers;

Wireline and wireless communications service providers;

Online retailers and tech service providers;

Internet security companies;

Mobile device developers and others.

The FCC requests nominations should be sent to Lisa Fowlkes, deputy bureau chief, Public Safety & Homeland Security Bureau, FCC at lisa.fowlkes@fcc.gov; faxed to 202-418-2817; or mailed to 445 12th St., SW, Room 7-C753, Washington, DC 20554.