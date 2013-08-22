FCC OET Updates TVStudy

Less than a month after the FCC's Incentive Auction Task force released Version 1.2.6 of the TVStudy software for performing OET Bulletin 69 based coverage and interference studies, the software was updated to Version 1.27. The new version adds the capability to do pair-wise studies in countries other than the U.S., including cross-border studies of interference between U.S. and Canadian or Mexican stations on proxy channels. It also improves sorting of stations' records in the user interface. Bug fixes include fixing a potential issue that could cause spurious out-of-memory and SQL key errors.



New source code and Mac and 64-bit Linux executable files are included as well as an updated instruction manual, change long, and upgrade guide.



None of the many GB of data files are changed and need not be replaced. The new source code and executable files are available here.