FCC Issues New Experimental Licenses

The FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology has released a list of experimental license applications that granted between Dec. 1, 2013 and Jan. 1, 2014.



Wireless microphone manufacturers and users are concerned about the loss of UHF and VHF television spectrum in the upcoming incentive auction repacking. The experimental grants indicate that Audio-Technica may be working on a solution. They were granted an experimental license to operate on 6 GHz, with equipment testing allowed in all 50 states.



Carlson Wireless received two licenses to operate in the 470-698 MHz band (TV Channels 14-51) for white space testing. The locations include Auburn, Ill.; Siren, Wis.; Mt. Ross and Beekmantown, N.Y.; Mountain View, Calif.; Castroville, Texas; Middleton, S.D.; Carthage, Tenn.; Hillsade, Mich.; Salem, Centralia, and Vandalia, Ill; Redmond, Wash.; Myakka, Fla.; and Utica, Kan.



DRS Sustainment System received a new experimental license to test short-range radios on VHF frequencies, including some low-band VHF TV spectrum. Authorized frequencies are 30-40 MHz, 50-60 MHz and 75.40-85.00 MHz. University of Wisconsin-Madison received an experimental license to operate in the 9.5-10.5 GHz band “to develop a prototype for a new communication architecture.” The specified location is mobile in Madison, Wis., the location of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.



See Report No. 452 – Experimental Actions for a complete list of grants.