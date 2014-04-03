FCC Issues Latest Round of Experimental Licenses

The FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology's has issued some new licenses to cover experimental operations. The most recent list shows those granted between Feb. 1, 2014 and March 1, 2014. While I didn’t see any grants that might affect broadcasters, here are a few of the more interesting licenses issued.

One of these went to cover experimentation in the realm of very low frequency (VLF) propagation. License WH2XBA allows operation in the 27 to 59 kHz band for amateur radio testing, fixed and mobile, in Wayland, Mass., Penn Yan, N.Y.; Stanfield, N.C.; Palmer Alaska; Carefree, Ariz.; Flower Mound, Texas; Arlington, Va.; Woodville, Ala. and Burlington, Conn.

And as I reported elsewhere in this week's RF Report, the FCC has revised rules for operations in the 5 GHz band and has increased protection against interference to radar systems. Some of the recent experimental license grants authorize experimental radar operation in the 5 GHz region. One was issued to Dynetics, Inc. for operating on 5.3 GHz in connection with for radar testing in Huntsville, Ala. and another grant went to Mustang Technology Group, LP for operations in the 5250-5600 MHz and 5650-5900 MHz bands to test a prototype radar mobile at Lake Texoma, Texas.

One odd grant, which doesn't seem likely to impact broadcaster 2 GHz operations, is Northrop Grumman's experimental permission to "operate on 2067 MHz for demonstration to potential customers of signals generated by a signal generator" in Colorado Springs, Colo.

For a complete list of applications, see Public Notice: Report #454, Experimental Actions.