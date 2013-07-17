Eyeheight announces complianceSuiteFCX plug-in legalizer for Apple FCPX

Eyeheight announces a new addition to its product range with the launch of complianceSuiteFCX, a complete plug-in legalizer, safe area generator and graphic measurement toolset for the Apple Final Cut Pro X video production suite.



ComplianceSuiteFCX allows true file-based workflows from concept to playout by enabling users to verify and conform their content prior to submission to any file-based quality control system, all from within their familiar Final Cut environment.



The legalizer is designed for use with high-end video source files used for broadcast content production. It supports any combination of file formats and source color space available in Final Cut Pro X. Capabilities include composite, RGB, RGB-plus-Y and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalizing, all with user-adjustable soft clipping at high and low thresholds. High-precision color space conversion allows accurate limiting to ensure gamut compliance while keeping the full gamut available for creative use. Eyeheight’s proprietary clobbeRing nonlinear predictive filtering process further reduces visible luminance overshoots common on computer-generated or highly graded content and significantly reduces the risk of content rejection.



ComplianceSuiteFCX users can select from an extensive range of presets or work in custom mode which gives full access to 15 configurable parameters. Facility administrators can assign which built-in presets are available to users, create new presets or disable the custom option to ensure that users only use approved configurations.



An integral safe area generator provides an extensive range of broadcast-safe area markers covering all the requirements for SD, HD and 2K, including 16:9 and 14:9 requirements in SD. Administrators can modify the set of markers available to users, add new custom markers or restrict access.



Also integrated into complianceSuiteFCX is a point-and-click measurement tool allowing text height measurement for advertising compliance. This enables a user to place markers at the top and bottom of the text, see the text area highlighted as a visual check, and read off the text height in video lines. The user box operates similarly but adds an aspect ratio readout to the box corrected for the format pixel aspect ratio. The measurement tool supports 4:3 and 16:9 PAL and NTSC as well as square-pixel HD formats.



Eyeheight's complianceSuiteFCX will be introduced at IBC2013, Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17. Exhibiting on stand 8.B97, Eyeheight will be represented by Martin Moore, Steve Crocker and Linda Underwood.