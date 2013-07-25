Extron introduces encoder, decoder for real-time streaming of HDCP-compliant HDMI over IP

Extron Electronics has introduced VN-Matrix 250 encoders and decoders, which provide real-time transmission of high-resolution HDCP-compliant HDMI, DVI or RGB video across standard IP networks for use in real-time streaming, recording and playback applications. The VN-Matrix 250 Series accepts HDMI and RGB signals at resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 and 2048 x 1080, and streams video and audio over an IP network, preserving the native source resolution of digital or analog video sources. Stereo analog audio and HDMI-embedded audio signals are both supported, providing compatibility with embedded display speakers or existing audio systems. VN-Matrix 250 Series encoders and decoders use the PURE3 codec, which provides a combination of bit rate efficiency, low latency, visually lossless image quality and a high immunity to network errors.

VN-Matrix 250 systems excel in applications with extremely demanding requirements such as command and control, training and simulation, or distance collaboration applications in government, aerospace, energy, or medical environments. With its low encode and decode latency of 70ms, the VN-Matrix 250 Series is ideal for applications that must support bidirectional communication and real-time decision making. The combination of high quality, low delay and flexible bit rate management makes the VN-Matrix 250 Series the ideal system for many quality-critical applications.