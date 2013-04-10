EVS, Sporting Innovations trial second-screen viewing Sporting Park

Sporting Innovations, a software and technology solutions provider for the sports and entertainment industry, is working with EVS to trial a second-screen experience at Sporting Park, home of MLS team Sporting Kansas City.

Integrating EVS’ second-screen C-Cast solution with the venue’s existing Cisco and EVS infrastructure, the new technology allows a test group of fans to access action replays and alternative angles on their tablets and smartphones over the stadium’s Wi-Fi during the game.

EVS C-Cast technology enables live highlights from Sporting KC matches to enhance the spectator’s viewing experience by accessing unused camera angles and replays from an EVS server and delivering them to second-screen devices anywhere in the stadium.

The system allows viewers to select replays, other video packages, graphics and information relating to the game. Sporting Innovations deployed the proof of concept during the 2013 season home opener against Chicago on March 16, and is currently undergoing extensive testing during subsequent matches.

