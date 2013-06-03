Entravision selects JVC for HD production migration

JVC Professional Products Company, a division of JVC Americas, has announced that Entravision Communications, which owns and operates Spanish-language television stations in 19 of the nation's top 50 Hispanic markets, is migrating its stations to HD production and is standardizing its operations on JVC ProHD cameras for news and other programming.

Entravision has purchased GY-HM650 and GY-HM150 cameras for ENG, GY-HM750 cameras for production, and GY-HM790 cameras for studio use. To date, the company has purchased cameras that have been deployed to staions in 15 markets.

Based is Santa Monica, CA, Entravision owns and operations stations in markets across the United States and the border markets of Mexico.