ENENSYS unveils EDGEPROBE-RF at IBC

ENENSYS launched at IBC 2013 the EDGEPROBE-RF, a high-quality, full-performance RF monitoring probe that allows DTT network operators to provide QoS guarantees to broadcasters and reduce the cost of transmission site maintenance.

The technology facilitates the 24/7 monitoring of DVB-T and T2 live transmission networks, and is compatible with low-bandwidth-management networks, such as GPRS. Monitoring can extend network-wide, including small relay sites, which means that service-level agreements can be entered in to with confidence.