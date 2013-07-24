Digital Cinema Society hosts East Coast event on monetizing stock footage

The Digital Cinema Society is hosting a rare East Coast event Thursday, Aug. 1, to explore how still and moving image creators, who may have terrific footage in their libraries, or would like to go out and hunt for stunning images in their downtime, can capitalize on these efforts. A panel discussion will focus on how to present your images to stock footage houses, what they are looking for and what kinds of images are most valuable. The group will also look at format requirements for acquisition and delivery as well as examine best practices for how to manage the media and archive your images in the increasingly complicated and ever-changing environment of formats and storage mediums.

Featured Speakers include Tom Spota, Director of Video Acquisition at Shutterstock; Michael Cioni, CEO and co-founder of post house Light Iron (which recently expanded to the East Coast with the acquisition of Off Hollywood Post); and Mark Forman, a veteran cinematographer and still photographer. DCS President James Mathers will moderate the event.

The event will take place from 7pm-9:30pm at The Studio-B&H, 420 Ninth Ave., New York, NY. Cost is free, so participants are encouraged to reserve a space. RSVP with your contact details and "Stock Footage" in the subject line to: RSVP@DigitalCinemaSociety.org