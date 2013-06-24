Contemporary Research launches three QMOD encoder modulators

Contemporary Research has launched three next-gen QMOD encoder modulators — the QMOD-SDI 1.5, QMOD-HDMI 1.5 and QMOD-YPB-2.

Based on new architecture, the units have evolved by the power of two. New QMOD 1.5 series modulators start at single-channel operation and price, yet can be upgraded to two channels by entering an optional software, while QMOD 2 series products start out with two channels.

The modulators support two video streams (RF and IP), two audio formats (AC-3 and AES stereo), two captioning options (708/608 and Line 22), and two MTS language programs for each channel. They all ount two-across in one rack space.

All units feature unique adaptive encoding — the ability to convert non-ATSC and advanced video formats into a QAM cable channel. In addition, all QMODs will upconvert

SD video to HD, and an optional upgrade key enables a full range of up- and downconversion and scaling features.

The QMOD-SDI 1.5 features HD-SDI (up to 3G), Component and Composite/CC inputs, and it supports SDI embedded, digital coax, optical and stereo audio. The QMOD-HDMI 1.5 includes HDMI (non-HDCP), RGBHV/Component inputs. Dual Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs support single- and dual-channel modes of operation. The QMOD-YPB-2 HDTV modulator delivers cost-effective dual-channel distribution of Component cable and satellite TV sources, supported by dual Component, Composite/CC, stereo and coax audio inputs.