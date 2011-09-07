Comcast SportsNet New England builds efficient quality and content monitoring on Volicon Observer Enterprise platform

Comcast SportsNet New England (CSNNE) is using a Volicon Observer Enterprise digital video monitoring and logging system for continuous off-air recording of its HD and SD channels, which are dedicated to local coverage of the Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins, Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots sports franchises.

Installed at CSNNE's facilities in Burlington, MA, the Volicon system is configured for 45 days of off-air recording and supports compliance and quality management tasks across the organization.