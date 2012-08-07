BT adds Snell Sirius 830 router, MV-Series multiviewers

BT has installed the Snell Sirius 830 routing system and three MV-Series multiviewers to support television outside broadcasting (TVOB) operations for the BT Tower facility in London.

The Snell equipment is a central component in BT's efforts to upgrade its OB capabilities and maintain the high reliability of main video throughput for its media and broadcast service. London-based VSC Design provided systems integration and installation for the project.

BT maintains a multistandard switching network infrastructure that provides routing capabilities for DVB-ASI, SDI, HD-SDI, analog video and audio signals. Replacing BT's original TVOB routers, which had reached their end of life, the 3G-compliant, 288 x 288 Sirius 830 is used to manage TVOB feeds through Snell's Centra Workbench. It provides a unified environment for controlling and monitoring the routers and the three MV-Series multiviewers.