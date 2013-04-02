BSI to unveil Real Freedom wireless camera link at NAB Show

Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI), which has specialized as a broadcast service provider offering live, wireless video, audio and communications systems to major broadcast and cable networks, will celebrate its 30th anniversary at the 2013 NAB Show by launching for the first time in company history a new product line that will be available for purchase.

BSI’s Real Freedom system will incorporate next-generation features into an integrated, wireless camera link. The company has designed the kit to be easy to use and to offer a dramatically simplified user interface and setup.

The Real Freedom family of components will offer users a wireless camera system with support for 1080p/60 and 10-bit, 4:2:2 sampling. It also will feature H.264 encoding and DVB-T2 modulation. The system will be available for purchase this summer.

See BSI at 2013 NAB Show booth C11449.