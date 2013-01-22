Broadcast Pix simplifies multi-camera production for Finland’s Sámi Cultural Centre Sajos
Broadcast Pix recently announced the Sámi Cultural Centre Sajos in Inari, Finland, is using a Granite 1000 Video Control Center for live-event production. Built to preserve and develop Sámi culture and business, the modern facility was completed in January and has hosted a variety of events, including seminars, workshops and concerts.
“Granite is a good solution because of the powerful features and because it is a cost-effective HD video control system,” said Mikko Juntunen, systems specialist, production and post, for Mediatrade in Helsinki, the systems integrator that installed the system. “The integrated switcher and clip server — and options such as Panasonic camera control — were also important issues in planning the system integration.”
Sajos offers several venues for events, from small and medium-sized conference rooms to a main hall that can accommodate up to 430 people. Multi-camera productions have been streamed on the Internet, recorded for event organizers, distributed on the facility’s internal television channel, and used to provide image magnification (I-MAG) for live audiences.
Juntunen said the facility uses a variety of Granite’s built-in workflow tools, including the Fluent clip store, Harris Inscriber CG, customizable Fluent-View multiviewer, and chroma key. Granite may also be used as the clip server for all screenings during Skabmagovat 2013, an upcoming film festival, according to Juntenen.
