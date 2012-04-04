Broadcast Integration Services upgrades Viacom content services

The expansion of Viacom’s network operations center is a step closer to completion with the successful transition of a first group of program play-out channels to new higher quality, more reliable sever/automation workflows.

Broadcast Integration Services (BIS) — the forward- thinking media technology design, engineering and installation firm based in Union City, NJ tasked with engineering and installing the enhanced systems — announced that they have successfully launched 40 channels of outbound programming from the new TOC Technical Operations Center.

The additional capacity supports a range of new and enhanced content origination systems for MTV Networks' family of domestic and International services, among them such popular brands as MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, TV Land, and the EPIX Network.

BIS is adding play-out channels, HD-SDI routing, monitor & control systems, multi-viewer capabilities and virtual control room environments to Viacom's rapidly growing origination center in Hauppauge, NY. When completed, the project will support over 64 channels.