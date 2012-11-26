Blackmagic Design adds ProRes 422(HQ) recording and playback to HyperDeck Shuttle 2

Blackmagic Design recently announced the immediate availability of HyperDeck software update 3.6, a new update to its solid state disk (SSD) recorder. The update adds support for Apple ProRes 422 (HQ) into Blackmagic Design’s HyperDeck Shuttle 2, plus new closed caption support for all HyperDeck models. At only $345, the HyperDeck Shuttle 2 with the new ProRes compression feature significantly reduces the size of uncompressed HD video files while preserving full-frame, 10-bit 4:2:2 quality, allowing customers to record up to six times longer.

HyperDeck Shuttle 2 can be seen at the Blackmagic Design InterBEE 2012 booth, Hall 7 Booth 7206.

ProRes 422 (HQ) offers the highest quality for 4:2:2 with minimal generation loss as well as fast export and is one of the most popular video formats for high-end post production and broadcast. HyperDeck Shuttle turns low-cost cameras into high-end broadcast cameras because it allows video file recording to bypass the camera’s compression by recording from SDI and HDMI directly to 10-bit uncompressed QuickTime, Avid DNxHD MXF, and now Apple ProRes 422 (HQ) formats. SSDs are cheap and fast, and can be plugged into an eSATA dock for instant access to the media files.