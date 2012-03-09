Bittree to show high-bandwidth Micro-Video patchbay at NAB 2012

The latest entry into Bittree's popular video patching product series, the Micro-Video Patchbay, provides the industry's highest input/output density, with a 2x48 format in either a 1- or 1.5-RU size.

Now shipping, the high-bandwidth Micro-Video Patchbay is ideal for use in mobile production, outside broadcast (OB) vans, and any other video production application in which space and weight are at a premium.

Bittree's high-bandwidth video patchbays are ideally suited for supporting 3Gbps and 3-D productions, HD/SDI, SD/SDI, AES, and high-resolution computer graphics. With a new rear lacing bar and industry-standard DIN 1.0/2.3 rear terminations, the Micro-Video

Patchbay makes it easier than ever for users to install, organize, and remove wiring. The product’s unique design additionally features the ability to recess the front panel to prevent cord protrusion, further conserving space and ensuring reliable connections.

