Audio Precision sees record preorders for new analyzer

Audio Precision has shipped the first units of its new APx515 production test audio analyzer, along with Version 2.6 of its APx500 audio analyzer software. Preshipment orders have exceeded all of AP’s previous new model introductions, and now with the operating software released, the first units are being shipped to customers around the world. The Version 2.6 software is also available as a free download to all registered APx users.

First announced in May at AES Europe, the APx515 is a best-in-class instrument for its speed, performance, automation and usability. Despite its low cost, the APx515 still has excellent performance, with a typical THD+N of –106dB and 192K digital I/O as well as the one-click automation and the usability of all APx Series audio analyzers.

In addition to supporting the APx515, APx500 v2.6 software adds the ability to perform mathematical and statistical operations with all APx audio analyzer models. These functions work within the analyzer’s user interface with no programming required, saving hours of time when performing advanced audio analysis.