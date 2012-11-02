Atomos announces support for Avid DNxHD

Atomos has announced that AtomOS 4.0 will support the Avid DNxHD production codec in addition to Apple ProRes. Samurai owners will be able to download this new update, free of charge from the Atomos web site.

AtomOS version 4.0 for Samurai allows encoding to Avid DNxHD in the following formats: High - 220/185/175Mb/s (10-bit); Medium - 220/185/175 Mb/s (8-bit); Low - 145/120/115 Mb/s (8-bit).

The Ninja and Samurai field recorders allow the recording, monitoring and playback of 10-bit uncompressed images straight from a DSLR or camcorder directly to Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD.