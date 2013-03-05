Alpha TV Greece selects Rascular for branding control and MAM

Greek terrestrial broadcaster Alpha TV has purchased and deployed Rascular Helm and Mediant multi-device control. Alpha TV is a family-oriented station that focuses on docu-soaps, light entertainment and live programming and is also carried in Australia, the US and Cyprus.

2012 saw the broadcaster relocate its technical infrastructure with the Rascular technology deployed as a key part of the updated playout systems. Alpha TV has deployed Helm as the ideal complement to its use of Miranda technology —including Imagestores — using it as a manual switcher for all master control operations, providing a level of flexibility that is otherwise impossible to achieve.

Meanwhile Mediant is a media management system for Miranda Technologies' Imagestore range of branding devices. The PC application allows users to move graphic files easily and quickly from wherever the creative graphics department has stored them to an Imagestore.