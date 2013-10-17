Al Jazeera deploys IP newsgathering system

Al Jazeera has deployed TVU Networks’ TVUPack to extend its live newsgathering operations in Egypt and other locations throughout the Middle East.

Al Jazeera is using TVUPack to deliver live HD video over 3G/4G cellular networks. With TVUPack, Al Jazeera has been able to expand its live broadcast capabilities in a cost-effective manner, delivering coverage of live events, press conferences, demonstrations, and important breaking news, such as the 2012 presidential elections and recent civil unrest in Egypt.

Al Jazeera selected TVUPack because of its ability to deliver superior picture quality over 3G and 4G wireless networks and its dual-encoder capabilities that enable TVUPack to record and transmit HD video at the same time. TVUPack's one-button operation enables Al Jazeera camera operators to focus on capturing the shot rather than configuring the transmission in the field.

"TVUPack has revolutionized our approach to live broadcast," said Mohammad Al Sharaan, head of newsgathering and operations, Al Jazeera.

United Broadcast & Media Solutions (UBMS) in Dubai, an official TVU Networks reseller partner, provided on-location support in implementing TVU systems into Al Jazeera's broadcast workflow.