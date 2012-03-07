AJA releases v3.0 Upgrade for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini

AJA Video Systems has delivered v3.0 firmware for its Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini 10-bit 4:2:2 flash disk recorders. Packed with features that give users greater flexibility and capability for filmmaking, broadcasting and everything in between, v3.0 firmware is available as a no-cost download for current Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini customers.

Some of the key new features for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini are:

• Data Transfer via FireWire 800 - Ki Pro can now be configured for data transfer to FireWire 800-equipped Apple computers, for situations where the unit is not easily accessible for physical data removal.

• Data Transfer via LAN connection – Allows transfer of files through standard Ethernet networking for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Super Out – Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini can now burn timecode and transport state into the video signal, providing at-a-glance status to users monitoring output, without having to check the device itself. It is also convenient for times when video is dubbed from Ki Pro/Ki Pro Mini to another source to track timecode throughout post. A user selectable Super Out (window burn) option for SDI has also been added to both Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Playlist creation – A new feature for the web UI adds flexibility in selecting clip playback order for both Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• FireWire 400 (1394a) port enabled—Provides Ki Pro support for camera start/stop commands as well as timecode values; particularly useful for HDV cameras that may lack LTC to SDI timecode outputs.

• HDMI timecode support in Ki Pro Mini for Sony NEX-FS100 and other Sony NXCAM cameras.

• ExpressCard/34 Support – Ki Pro now supports ExpressCard/34 (34mm wide) memory cards (not ExpressCard/54). Check the AJA Ki Pro support page for recommended cards.

• Additional RS-422 Functionality for Ki Pro to support use in post-production applications.

• LANC Support – Ki Pro now supports LANC, enabling camera operators to control shooting via LANC-based controllers and LANC enabled cameras.

• 1080 Variable Frame Rate Support for certain Canon camcorders, for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Presets can now be created, saved and recalled for easier interaction with device settings in Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini.

• Continued Recording Option – v3.0 adds an option for continued recording upon video input loss. Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini will generate a status change video frame, then pick up recording automatically when a valid video signal is returned.

v3.0 firmware is available as a no-cost download for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini owners. For a complete set of features and technical specifications for Ki Pro, Ki Pro Mini and v3.0 software please visit www.aja.com.