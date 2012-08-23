AES plans firming up

Plans for the next AES show, to be held in San Francisco’s Moscone Center in late October, continue to firm up.

A panel of industry heavyweights will weigh in on one of the key issues facing production and post production pros: how to create content that’s likely to be played back on systems with wildly different specs and formats. Sure, given the time you could easily create down mixes from the pristine five channel master you just created... but if your client is walking out the door and someone else is going to smash it down to a lossy mp3, how do you keep from tearing your hair out?

David Bialik, Chair, and his team have some ideas that you’ll be interested in hearing!

A related panel discussion “Stream Distribution- IP in the Mobile Environment,” will be moderated by David Layer. How to maximize audio quality to a a public that demands delivery on hand held devices, and the associated issues that need to addressed in live production and post, will be considered.

A number of panel discussions devoted to the issue of streaming and how to solve the myriad of new problems that the evolving state of production are presenting are being offered at this year’s show. Details can be found on the AES site, http://www.aes.org/.