ABC News, Yahoo! provide comprehensive inauguration coverage via three live streams

ABC News and Yahoo! will offer three feeds of online streaming video coverage of President Obama’s inauguration today across ABCNews.com, Yahoo! News, GoodMorningAmerica.com, ABC News’ iPad and iPhone apps and ABC News affiliate websites, as well as on the ABC News YouTube channel.

The coverage kicked off on January 20 with a special report on the President’s official oath of office at 11:55 a.m., ET. It will be followed today by continuous coverage from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., ET, anchored by ABC News’ Dan Harris along with Yahoo! News’ Olivier Knox.

ABC News’ team of anchors and correspondents will contribute to special live stream coverage throughout the day, including business correspondent Bianna Golodryga in New York; digital correspondent Dan Kloeffler reporting from the National Mall; senior Washington editor Rick Klein in D.C. and correspondent Reena Ninan talking to crowds along the parade route.

Coverage will also include on-the-ground reporting and analysis from Yahoo! News’ Jeff Greenfield, Phoebe Connelly, Chris Moody, Holly Bailey and Walter Shapiro, along with a line-up of all-star guests, contributors and Washington insiders.

Evening coverage will continue with a live feed from both Inaugural Balls. ABC News and Yahoo! News will also stream a special post-inaugural show, “After: The 2nd Inauguration of President Barack Obama,” on Tuesday at 10 a.m., ET, anchored by ABC News’ Dan Kloeffler and Yahoo! News’ Phoebe Connelly.

From the Presidential swearing-in ceremony to the inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, ABC News and Yahoo! News will incorporate enhanced navigation, interactive features and infographics to encourage participation from viewers.

These include a 2013 parade route with embedded video player, an in-depth look at the President’s movements throughout the day from the procession to the White House —including parade route markers — and a historic look at the past presidents and interior views of the U.S. Capitol.

There also will be a look at notable speeches of the past and a photographic look at history featuring the most memorable moments and words spoken on the National Mall, from Abraham Lincoln’s Inaugural address (1861) to the Million Man March (1995) and the 175th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence (1951).

An interactive hover graphic of the 2013 Presidential swearing-in will feature biographical information and factoids on the President’s guests. A tool helping viewers search trending topics and the latest, most interesting discussions will be on Twitter.

The ABC News Political Unit will provide complete, comprehensive coverage of all inauguration moments on ABCNews.com and its network of political blogs, including George’s Bottom Line, The Note and OTUS News.com. Editorial content will include stories, photo slideshows, Inauguration trivia and original, web-only videos such as “History of the Inauguration” and “Politically Dressed.”

The ABC News iPad App will also offer tablet users all-day access to live video, interactive graphics and a continuously updated social feed. The live stream feed can be found on ABCNews.com, located at abcnews.com/live.

The ABC News-Yahoo! News live-stream is also available through Yahoo! News’ Inauguration Control Room. First introduced as part of Yahoo! News’ election night experience, the Control Room experience puts users in control, allowing them to create a personalized dashboard of events, with the ability to maximize and minimize the features they care about the most, at any moment.